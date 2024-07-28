In their most recent inspection, Red Chilli Kebab and Grill Bar, at 232 Corporation Road received a one, from a scale of zero to five, meaning that ‘major improvement is necessary.’

The Food Standards Agency labelled all aspects of their inspection as a cause for concern.

The three main factors assessed by the organisation include; hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and the management of food safety.

Improvement is necessary in all aspects of this establishment in order for it to be deemed up to standard for the Food Agency.

The kebab shop performed the worst in the ‘Management of food safety’ and it says that major improvement is necessary to the “System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.”

They will have to display this new rating by law in a prominent and obvious place.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

They run the scheme in partnership with local authorities. For example, Newport City Council.

A new rating is given each time a business is inspected by a food safety officer and the frequency of inspections depends on the ‘potential risk to public health.’

The risk assessment takes account of the following factors: type of food handled, the number and type of customers (for example, vulnerable groups), types of processes carried out before the food is sold or served and hygiene standards seen on the day of the last inspection.

This restaurant is a popular spot for people ordering online through the Just Eat app.

Owner of the kebab shop, Mr Anamul Hossain said: "All issues highlighted by the report have been fixed and we are awaiting reinspection."

You can check the food standards rating of any of your favourite pubs and restaurants on the Food Standards Agency website.