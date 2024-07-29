The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has once again committed itself to ending the threat of Hepatitis, a term used to describe inflammation of the liver, by 2030. Hepatitis can be caused by alcohol, certain medications or viruses. Although it can affect anyone, certain populations have been deemed 'at greater risk'.

Gavin, a clinical nurse specialist in the health board's Hepatology department, said he has seen "huge development" in the treatment of Hep-C in the last ten years, with a new tablet-only treatment now available.

New tablet-only treatment for Hepatitis C available (Image: Canva)

The result of the treatment is a cure of the disease for most patients, said the clinical nurse specialist.

According to Public Health Wales figures, Newport still has the highest rate of Hepatitis C per 100,000 people in Gwent (and the sixth highest in Wales), a rate of 13.7 per 100,000 people in the population.

This is despite the fact that lab reports of the transmittable disease have dropped since 2021, showing progress.

Laboratory reports and rate per 100,000 population of Hepatitis C, by Welsh Local Authority Area (Image: Public Health Wales)

Symptoms

Hepatitis can often go undiagnosed, at times showing no symptoms of the disease. The board said, "It is possible to have the disease for several years and remain relatively well and symptom free."

Some people may develop one or a few of the following symptoms:

Muscle aches and a high temperature

Feeling tired

Vomiting

Loss of appetite, with possible weight loss

Feeling depressed or anxious

A pain or discomfort over the liver

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin)

Hepatitis screening

Hepatology teams at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board worked with partners such as the Probation and Prison Service, Muslim Doctors Cymru and Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service to screen more than 1500 people at greater risk for Hepatitis B and C, including at various community events to achieve their goal.

The test for Hepatitis is a pin prick blood test, which can be done in some community pharmacies, GP's and sexual health clinics. More information is available at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board website: https://abuhb.nhs.wales/

Events attended by hepatology teams at the health board have, according to them, "been very well received and have built trust and connection with people across our communities in Gwent".