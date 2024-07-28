Over ten thousand people have come to Newport to enjoy the headlining artists such as Gyptian, Bitty Mclean, Tarrus Riley, Queen Omega and Lady Leshurr.

The festival acts as a celebration of reggae music and Jamaican culture across three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Inside the festival there is a main stage with back-to-back performances, stalls selling Jamaican food, burger stands, bars selling alcohol including cocktails and draught beers, sweet treat stands and lots of reggae themed merchandise.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

Inside the Rastafari Indigenous village there is another stage hosting more reggae music as well as Jamaican merchandisers, and ‘The Real Ting’ Jamaican cuisine.

There are opportunities to create your own art, through designing Jamaica coloured headpieces.

You can also buy books about the history of reggae and riddim music as well as t-shirts, jackets and hats.

The Reggae and Riddim festival was designed by Welsh award-winning youth charity Urban Circle alongside The Jamaica Rastafari Indigenous Village from Montego Bay, the University of South Wales and JukeBox Collective.

All the youth charity Urban Circle’s social workers were present, with their own families, enjoying the festival and its offerings.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

A spokesperson said: “Communities of Jamaica based in Wales want to protect Reggae music and build authentic reciprocity with the motherland.

“United Nations (UNESCO) has put the Reggae music of Jamaica on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage and requires urgent Safeguarding.

“Reggae & Riddim is not just a project; it’s a living testament to the beautiful connections forged when music, culture, and goodwill come together to transcend boundaries.”

“This journey is a reminder that, through the universal language of music, we can build bridges between nations, create a more harmonious world, and contribute positively to our shared global ecology.”

This festival is not aimed at one particular age group, there were families present with small children, elderly couples and then every age in between.

Newport City Council have partnered with the festival to bring this celebration to Newport.

Friends at Newport Bus also are providing free buses to and from the city centre bus station for festival goers all weekend.

This year’s festival is sold out, but if you want to learn more about Jamaican culture in preparation for next year, you should keep up to date with Reggae & Riddim on social media, they use platforms such as X and Instagram.