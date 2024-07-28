South Wales Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing woman from Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Natalie Kedwood, 45, has been reported as missing from the Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf area.
She was last seen leaving her home address at 8.40am on Saturday July 27, meaning she was last seen over 24 hours ago.
The police issued this statement: “Help us find Natalie Kedwood, 45, missing from Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
“Natalie was last seen leaving her home address at 8:40am on Saturday July 27.
“If you have seen Natalie, or have any information which will help us to find her, please contact us quoting ref: 2400250231.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here