Natalie Kedwood, 45, has been reported as missing from the Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf area.

She was last seen leaving her home address at 8.40am on Saturday July 27, meaning she was last seen over 24 hours ago.

The police issued this statement: “Help us find Natalie Kedwood, 45, missing from Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“Natalie was last seen leaving her home address at 8:40am on Saturday July 27.

“If you have seen Natalie, or have any information which will help us to find her, please contact us quoting ref: 2400250231.”