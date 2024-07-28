Construction at Greenmeadow Community Farm, in Cwmbran, could take nine months, or 36 weeks, which is six weeks longer than anticipated by Torfaen council but its cabinet was told any impact on its expected April 2025 opening date will be reported to it.

The Labour run council’s cabinet approved the contract in a special meeting this week which it was also agreed cannot be called in for review, by back bench councillors, as it was an urgent decision due to the timescales involved.

G Oakley and Sons was awarded the contract to revamp existing buildings as well as build a new play barn and animal barn and improve the entrance.

The small working farm has been closed to the public since autumn 2022 when Torfaen County Borough Council agreed to revamp its attractions to make it commercially viable.

However spiraling cost meant the original plans were shelved and the council, in September last year, agreed to provide a further £1.6m for the overhaul of the site.

Cwmbran Coed Eva councillor Fiona Cross, who is responsible for communities, said: “This is a huge step in the journey we’ve been on with the farm. Once we get spades in the ground I’m sure officers, and myself, will be relived.”

Pontnewydd member Sue Morgan said it is still anticipated the farm will be open before the school holidays in 2025 and said it was important it didn’t miss out the holiday period.

At the full council meeting, which followed the special cabinet session, Cllr Cross told Llantarnam independent member David Thomas, who had asked for an update, a general manager had been appointed in February.

The council had received four tenders for the work with the contract awarded on the basis of 60 per cent quality consideration and price 40 per cent. The contractor has suggested some cost-saving ideas while time saving ideas will also be discussed. All contracts came in over the 30 week construction period