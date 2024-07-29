Torfaen Borough Council had announced in April work would be completed by the end of June which prompted Councillor David Thomas to ask, at the authority’s July meeting, why “this good news was plastered all over news sites and social media when it had not started yet alone been completed?”

Councillor Many Owen, who is responsible for the environment, said it was discovered further work was needed for it to be completed to the required standard.

She said that work wasn’t included in the original budget but that has now been secured and said: “I apologise for the breakdown in communication and we’re keen to get the work completed as soon as possible.”