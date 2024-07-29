WORK to replace the boardwalk at Cwmbran Boating Lake has been delayed due to problems discovered by contractors.
Torfaen Borough Council had announced in April work would be completed by the end of June which prompted Councillor David Thomas to ask, at the authority’s July meeting, why “this good news was plastered all over news sites and social media when it had not started yet alone been completed?”
Councillor Many Owen, who is responsible for the environment, said it was discovered further work was needed for it to be completed to the required standard.
She said that work wasn’t included in the original budget but that has now been secured and said: “I apologise for the breakdown in communication and we’re keen to get the work completed as soon as possible.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here