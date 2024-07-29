Superintendent Mike Richards, who is Gwent Police’s commander for Torfaen attended the borough council’s July meeting where he also addressed concerns around anti-social behaviour in Pontypool town centre.

Police used special powers, known as a dispersal order, in June and July allowing officers to order anyone to leave parts of the town centre if it’s thought they could be involved in anti-social behaviour.

Supt Richards told councillors a handful of youths known to police and authorities are responsible but overall crime in Torfaen is down.

He said: “I know it might not feel like this sometimes but there was a five per cent reduction in 2023/24 compared to the previous year.

“That’s probably about 500 fewer victims of crime than last year.”

The officer, who also has responsibility for Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, said he wanted to see that maintained across the three local authority areas.

At the council meeting he was also asked about about the non-emergency 101 number to contact poilice.

Cwmbran Fairwater Labour councillor Rose Seabourne said she gets a “lot of reports” of people using 101 and hanging up as calls aren’t answered.

Supt Richards said he was “surprised to hear that” as he said it was a common complaint “five or six years ago” but the time taken to answer calls is now “much better”. He promised to raise the issue with those responsible for the control room and report back to the council.