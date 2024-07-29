While many take part in the hopes of winning the jackpot, most are unaware of the actual odds.

If you play The National Lottery and are wondering what the odds of winning are, here is everything you need to know.

Meet The Cobb’s Syndicate - made up of Mum, Audrey, and her three children David, Carol and Sandra 👋



They won £1 million on Lotto, congratulations! 🎉#NationalLottery #WillYouBeNext pic.twitter.com/uLQz2Idf26 — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) July 24, 2024

How old do you have to be to play The National Lottery?





Those wishing to play The National Lottery need to be aged 18 and over. This is also the case for other such games, including the Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

What are the odds of winning The National Lottery?





According to Lottery.co.uk, the odds of winning the Jackpot are extremely slim with there being a 1 in 45,057,474 chance of securing all six numbers.

The chances of winning anything less are also narrow with there only being a 1 in 7,509,579 chance of winning five numbers + bonus ball.

Getting five and four numbers correct stands at 1 in 144,415 and 1 in 2,180 while the odds of getting three and two numbers right are 1 in 97 and 1 in 10.3.

“Immense” is how Team GB Canoeist Adam Burgess describes the support from National Lottery funding. That’s all thanks to YOU!#ThanksToYou #Paris2024 #TeamGB #ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/s0T9z4j1Yz — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) July 27, 2024

What are all The National Lottery prizes?





The National Lottery website states that those getting two numbers will win a Free Lucky Dip.

Those getting three of four numbers will win £30 and £140 respectively.

Five numbers as well as five number + a bonus ball can expect £1,750 and £1,000,000 for their trouble.

Those getting all six numbers are entitled to the Jackpot which has been as high as £195 million.