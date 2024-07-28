2000 Muslims from three mosques in Newport and one mosque in Bristol came together on Sunday, July 28, to take part in the annual Ashura peace march.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

The community came together at the top of Hill Street, at the Newport's Islamic Society for Wales Mosque on Victoria Road, before they marched together for two hours starting at 2pm.

Before the march began, families were handing out free refreshments and warm rolls to all attendees and hymns were being sung.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

This Ashura March was described by Mubarak Ali, secretary of the Islamic Society for Wales, as the second biggest event of the year for Newport’s Islamic community.

Some attendees had travelled from Swansea, Bristol and Carmarthen for the event.

Read more about the significance of Ashura: Newport Ashura March 2024 Annual Muslim event where, when and why.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

Mr Mubarak Ali said: “The March is to commemorate the prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Husayn, and 72 of his family on the sands of Karbala, Iraq.

“Through Imam Husayn’s sacrifice for Islam and everyone, his name lives on around the world, and we commemorate him and love him."

"This procession is peaceful, not political and one thing we want to get across is that we're promoting peace, we're promoting justice.”

“Every year the turnout gets bigger. Me and my friends have been marching every single year since 1982. We used to come with our fathers, who are here today with us in spirit.”

The men march in front, carrying flags and religious symbolism. There was also a decorated horse present to represent the storyline of the prophet as read in The Qur'an.

The women follow behind, marching and singing to their hymns.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

Due to the number of participants, non-Muslim businesspeople and shoppers on Newport’s high street were all stopping to watch the event.

This annual event in Newport has managed to inspire other UK cities to host their own Ashura Marches.

Mr Ali said: "We were the first in the UK to do this commemoration, and the first in Europe."

“We would like to thank Newport City Council for supporting our religious event every year.

“We would also like to thank Gwent Police for being here today and ensuring everyone’s safety.

“Rudy and his security as well, they are always professional and helpful.”

If you would like to get involved with the Islamic Society for Wales and attend next year’s March, you are welcome to email the secretary at mubarak7@btopenworld.com.

You can also visit the Islamic Society for Wales Mosque on the corner of Victoria Road, NP20 2EQ.