A MAN has been accused of defrauding women out of £9,000.

Barry Mcanally, 46, from Cwmbran is alleged to have swindled two complainants out of £6,125 and £3,842.50 in the town between July 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

The defendant is set to appear at the crown court on August 23, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.

Mcanally, of Ton Road, Fairwater was granted unconditional bail.