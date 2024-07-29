Liam Collins, 36, from the Pontypool area, received a prison sentence of four months at Newport Magistrates’ Court in February for driving while disqualified.

He has links to the Cwmbran and Nantyglo areas, has reportedly recently been seen in Pontypool, and breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in July.

Officers believe he may be being helped by others, and would like to remind the public that assisting an offender is a criminal offence.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to report it to us immediately.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, make a report on our website, call 101, quoting log reference 2400221633 or direct message us on Facebook or X.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.