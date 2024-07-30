MORE THAN £9m of capital funding has been approved as part of extra funding towards a number of projects in one area of Gwent.
Caerphilly County Borough Council Cabinet have approved a report to allocate further funding towards the councils ambitious Place Shaping programme.
The council’s capital investment programme aims to enhance local infrastructure and community facilities through its ambitious Place Shaping Programme, a part of the wider Mobilising Team Caerphilly transformation work.
This initiative focuses on delivering vital capital projects, aiming to create thriving communities and sustainable development for the future.
Specifically, cabinet have now agreed to utilise £9.21m of unallocated capital funding to support the progression of several exciting projects, including:
- Plasyfelin Primary School
- Ysgol Y Lawnt and Upper Rhymney Primary School
- Llancaeach Junior School and Llanfabon Infants School
- Caerphilly 2035 Multi-Disciplinary Support
- Bargoed Placemaking Plan
- Blackwood Placemaking Plan
- Caerphilly 2035 – Hotel and Leisure Quarter Workstream
- Edward Street, Ystrad Mynach, Flooding Alleviation
- Van Road, Flooding Alleviation
- Local Flood Risk Management Strategy
Full details of these projects can be found in the full report.
Cabinet have also approved that a further £7.2m of unallocated capital be set aside as a contingency for the overall capital programme.
This money will serve to safeguard the delivery of these projects as they progress.
Cllr Sean Morgan, Leader of Council commented:
“The Council’s Place Shaping programme is an ambitious capital investment programme that will provide key facilities for our communities to utilise.
"These projects will bring a variety of different benefits to our communities across the county borough including new schools, housing and sports facilities.
"Facing unprecedented financial pressures, we need to maximise our potential return on investment. This contribution of £9million will attract investment totalling more than £27million, thanks to generous external match funding arrangements. It is clear we are maximising the Caerphilly pound through our ambitious capital investment strategy.
"The report that we have approved will ensure that our investment will provide the biggest return possible for our residents in the coming years.”
To read the full report, please visit: Cabinet Report - Place Shaping 003.pdf (caerphilly.gov.uk)
For further information regarding the Mobilising Team Caerphilly programme, please visit: www.caerphilly.gov.uk/mobilising-team-caerphilly
