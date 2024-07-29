Temperatures are set to soar to the high twenties this week with highs of 28 degrees in some areas of south Wales on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The UV grading is expected to remain very high for the majority of the week, however the hear doesn't spell problems for people with hayfever, as the pollen count is expected to stay at medium throughout the week.

The Met Office prediction for the rest of Monday is as follows: "Another very warm day with plenty of sunshine, though perhaps turning somewhat cloudier from the northwest through the afternoon, with the sunshine possibly becoming hazier as a result. Sea breezes developing, but winds remaining light in most areas. Maximum temperature 26 °C."

This evening is also predicted to have plenty of sunshine, with a "calm night", and minimum temperature of 14 degrees.

Tuesday is set to be one of the hottest days of the week according to the Met Office, which said: "Another fine, settled day with lots of very warm sunshine. Patchy cloud in the northwest, and a build-up of high cloud may turn skies a little hazy at times elsewhere. Maximum temperature 27 °C."

The outlook for the rest of the week is a bit of mixed bag but still staying very pleasant and warm.

The Met Office says: "Very warm sunshine again on Wednesday, though a chance of showers developing, which could turn thundery. Showers should clear eastwards on Thursday. Fresher on Friday with bright spells and showers."

Take a look at our forecast for the week ahead:

Monday, July 29

12pm: sunshine, 23 degrees;

1pm: sunshine, 25 degrees;

2pm: sunshine, 26 degrees;

3pm: sunshine, 27 degrees;

4pm: sunshine, 27 degrees;

5pm: sunshine, 27 degrees;

6pm: sunshine, 27 degrees;

7pm: sunshine, 26 degrees;

8pm: sunshine, 24 degrees;

9pm: sunshine, 21 degrees;

10pm: clear, 20 degrees;

11pm: clear, 19 degrees.

Tuesday, July 30

6am: sunshine, 15 degrees

7am: sunshine, 16 degrees

8am: sunshine, 18 degrees

9am: sunshine, 20 degrees

10am: sunshine, 22 degrees

11am: sunshine, 23 degrees

12pm: sunshine, 25 degrees;

1pm: sunshine, 256 degrees;

2pm: sunshine, 27 degrees;

3pm: sunshine, 27 degrees;

4pm: sunshine, 28 degrees;

5pm: sunshine, 28 degrees;

6pm: sunshine, 27 degrees;

7pm: sunshine, 26 degrees;

8pm: sunshine, 25 degrees;

9pm: sunshine, 23 degrees;

10pm: clear, 21 degrees;

11pm: clear, 20 degrees.

Wednesday July 31

7am: sunshine, 17 degrees;

10am: sunshine, 22 degrees;

1pm: sunshine, 26 degrees;

4pm: sunshine, 27 degrees;

7pm: sunshine, 26 degrees

10pm: sunshine, 21 degrees

Thursday August 1

7am: sunshine, 18 degrees;

10am: sunshine, 21 degrees;

1pm: sunshine, 24 degrees;

4pm: sunshine, 25 degrees;

7pm: sunshine, 23 degrees

10pm: sunshine, 18 degrees

Friday August 2

7am: sunshine, 16 degrees;

10am: sunshine, 20 degrees;

1pm: sunshine, 22 degrees;

4pm: sunshine, 22 degrees;

7pm: sunshine, 20 degrees

10pm: sunshine, 18 degrees