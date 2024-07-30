X-Press Legal Services South Wales, specialises in a wrap-around service for conveyancers, and chose to assist the Toybox Project CIC as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The Toybox Project provides toys to those in need, helps prevent good toys from being thrown away, and gives a low-cost toy shop service for families and organisations that are not-for-profit.

Steph Hector, the business owner, said: "We are delighted to have been able to include a local organisation in our quarter of a century celebrations.

"Toybox Project does incredible work in our community, delivering vital support to those in need.

"Its commitment to improving both the environment and the lives of families is truly inspiring.

"With our donation, we aim to assist Toybox Project in furthering their mission to rehome toys and enrich the lives of families."

James Morgan from the Toybox Project, which has its base in Caerphilly, said: "At Toybox Project, we provide families and organisations with toys and educational materials that bring joy and create smiles.

"We’re grateful for its donation, which will cover our electricity bill for the next 12 months and enable us to continue supporting local communities in South Wales."

X-Press Legal Services offer a broad range of services including residential and commercial searches, cyber security and compliance products.

To learn more about their services, contact them on 0330 159 5353 or visit their website.