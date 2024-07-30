The Queen of British Soul, who has graced the music scene for more than 25 years, will take to the stage at Swansea Arena on Friday, September 27.

Ms Knight, an Olivier Award-winning West End star and judge on ITV1's Starstruck, has sold more than two million albums.

The annual awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of Wales' youth while raising funds for children's charities in the country.

Ms Knight said: "I’m honoured to perform at an event which shines a light on a brave group of children and young people in Wales who face hardships and challenges every day, yet never give up.

"It will be a very special evening full of inspiring people and stories and I’m very much looking forward to it."

The ceremony will be hosted by Gethin Jones, presenter of BBC Morning Live.

The Child of Wales Choir, with 80 children aged between seven and 16, including ITV The Voice Kids stars Gracie Fitzgerald and Eva-Ossei Gerning, will also perform.

Steve Balsamo will sing with the Black Mountain Voices, performing a song written for Joseph’s Smile, one of the chosen charities alongside 2WishCymru.

Founder of the Child of Wales awards, Blanche Sainsbury, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled Beverley is taking time out of her tour to be with us at the awards, the winners, families and charities that support them are in for a night to remember."

For more information on the awards, visit the National Children of Wales Awards website.