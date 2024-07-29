She was found in the water 40 miles from her home - and police arrested her boyfriend, 46, on suspicion of murder. (Image: Wales News Service)



Her body was found in the River Severn near Llanidloes, Powys, by police dog handlers almost 17 hours after she was reported missing on May 27.



But officers say no further action is being taken against a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.



Dyfed-Powys Police said its investigation is now complete and no further action would be taken against the man.

The matter will be referred back to the coroner to complete the inquest into the tragedy.



An inquest opening heard Natalie and her partner had planned to camp overnight on May 27.



A post-mortem examination was carried out at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and the provisional cause of death was given as ‘pending further investigation’.



Dyfed-Powys Police launched a murder investigation called Operation Wenlock two days after the discovery of Natalie’s body.

Officers appealed for witnesses who may have seen the woman and a man with dreadlocks in the 3,000 population town of Llanidloes in the hours before the alleged killing.



Her family, from Ford, Shropshire, said at the time: "We are distraught by the loss of our daughter and sister Natalie Dean, and she will be missed by us all.



"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family.



"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.



"As a family, we encourage members of the public to support the police and contact if you have any information of relevance."

Investigating officers were keen to speak to anyone who might have seen, or has dashcam footage of, a man and a woman in Llanidloes, or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen, on May 27 or 28 of last year.



She was described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist. She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.



The man was described as white, approximately 6ft, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark coloured bandana.



He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and had a black bag with a single strap. He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.



The inquest in Pontypridd is due to be completed at a later date after Dyfed Powys police said Operation Wenlock was discontinued.