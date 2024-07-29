Over June 5 and 6, Dyfed-Powys Police raided an address in Haverfordwest. Officers uncovered a “commercial scale production factory” which was being used to produce “what is believed to be thousands of cannabis edibles”, a spokesperson for the force said.

Kyle Gadsby, John Miles, and Chay Miles were arrested.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Gadsby, 19, and John Miles, 51, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis on June 5, as well as an alternative charge of possession of cannabis.

They also denied being concerned in the supply of cannabis between August 24 last year and June 5 this year.

Chay Miles, 27, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A trial for John Miles and Gadsby had been set to begin on November 27, whilst Chay Miles would be sentenced after the conclusion of the trial.

However, Miles and Gadsby returned to Swansea Crown Court on July 25, where they each pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The three defendants, all of Primrose Drive in Haverfordwest, will now all be sentenced on August 29.

Following the raid, Dyfed-Powys Police issued a warning to parents to be aware of the dangers of drug-laced 'sweets' which could appeal to children.

"Between June 5 and 6, it was discovered that the address was being used to produce what is believed to be thousands of cannabis edibles,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

"There are concerns that the edibles are being supplied to young people.

"We want parents to be aware of cannabis edibles which, although they contain an element of the Class B drug, they do not have the smell or appearance of cannabis. They may also contain other illicit substances.

"Instead, they look and smell like a normal shop-bought food item but can be stronger than other cannabis products.

"And because of how they are packaged, they can be particularly appealing to young people and teenagers, who may call them 'gummies' or 'bites'.”