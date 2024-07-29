The animal welfare charity was called to the busy road on Wednesday, July 24 by police as the swan was in the middle of the road.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Sian Burton was soon on the scene and caught the young bird, who she described as ‘feisty’ and uninjured, before releasing him.

Sian said: “The disorientated swan had been in the middle of the road in oncoming traffic, but when I arrived luckily the swan had moved to the hard shoulder.

“We think that as a juvenile swan he may have been moved on from where he was by other swans and then become lost and crash landed onto the A48.

“Thankfully the police were on the scene and had lane closure in place.”

As well as the dangers of being blown off course in stormy weather or being injured by fishing litter, water birds such as swans and geese can sometimes confuse roads or car parks for rivers or lakes while flying overhead and can then come in to land on a hard surface, which can cause injury.

In the past, RSPCA officers across England and Wales have been called to rescue swans who have crash landed at pubs, churches, train stations, car dealerships and even a Covid-19 testing centre.

Sian found a place on the water away from other birds - and away from roads - near Caldicot Castle to release the swan.

The swan was released into a place of safety near Caldicot Castle (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

She added: “I was very pleased to see him happily swim off and he’ll be free to return to where he came from - hopefully away from busy roads in future.

“The swan has pink feathers which suggests he has pink feathers syndrome. This is caused by fungus that can spread in the water from bread being fed to waterfowl.

“Hopefully he’ll be eating a natural diet from now on, and we urge members of the public to ensure they feed waterfowl and other wild birds nutritious food.”

Anyone who is concerned for the welfare of an animal or who sees an animal in distress should visit the RSPCA website.

We are asking people to help us by taking small, sick and injured wildlife to the vets or wildlife rehabilitators directly, so they can get the care they need more quickly.

This frees up our specialist rescuers to reach animals suffering from cruelty and neglect during a busy period.

For more information on what to do if you find a larger wild animal in distress please visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/injured.



