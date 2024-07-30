Shoppers have the chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour on August 2, 3 and 4. The winners will be randomly selected using the store's radio system.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO, said: "Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

"To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend."

Fortress Investment Group acquired Poundstretcher in April 2024.

Their leadership team have been quick to respond to customer suggestions, lowering prices and helping customers access their favourite brands in all stores.

Store manager Brianna said: "The pace of change at Poundstretcher under new management has been terrific.

"Me and my team are passionate about our business and it’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store.

"We’re excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping voucher event and look forward to welcoming more customers into our store."

Since April, more than 800 permanent price cuts have been introduced on various products.

Big brands like Coca Cola, Walkers Crisps, Cadbury, Radox, Listerine, Surf, Pedigree, and Felix are now available at great prices.

Monthly super deals on big brands and a new customer events aisle have also been introduced.