The Big Ride for Palestine cycling event is set to begin in Newport on Saturday, August 3, with hundreds due to take part, while families and those interested can take part in fun activities like kite-making, stalls and more. Funds raised will go to children's charities including the Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), to support children and those most affected by the gruesome war.

David Selway, chair of the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign, expressed his delight and gratitude: “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to The Big Ride for Palestine.

Big Ride for Palestine (Image: Nicky Thomas)

"It's heartening to see so many people come together to make a positive impact on the lives of these children.

"We invite everyone to join us for a rally to send off the cyclists from Newport on Saturday 3rd August.

"Let's show our support and raise critical funds for the children of Gaza.”

The event is said to "embody the spirit of solidarity and compassion, striving to make a positive impact on the lives of children affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza."

All contributions will go directly to children in Gaza, and the Gaza Sunbirds.

Big Ride for Palestine (Image: Big Ride for Palestine)

The Big Ride for Palestine has garnered immense support from Gwent residents and athletes, with an overwhelming response from the community which has been heart-warming for the organisers, the charities, and especially the children of Gaza.

Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

MECA, this year’s beneficiary, plays a crucial role in healing and supporting children traumatized by Israel's war on Gaza. Each pedal stroke by this weekend's cyclists contributes to a collective effort to bring hope and relief to the vulnerable children.



In addition to supporting MECA, The Big Ride for Palestine is also backing the Gaza Sunbirds, a cycling team from Gaza, to help send them to the Paralympics in France.

The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign is providing support to ensure the success of this year’s regional ride. Over 1,300 cyclists across eight regions have signed up to participate in local and regional rides, showcasing the widespread commitment to this cause, with around 200 taking part from South Wales.

Event information

A family-friendly rally will be held on Saturday, August 3, to send off the cyclists.

A spokesperson for the Big Ride for Palestine event, said: "Bring your family and friends to support this wonderful cause and enjoy a morning of creativity, music, and community spirit.

"Together, we can unite to make a difference for the children of Gaza."

The event will feature kite-making, banner and pom-pom crafting, poetry readings, stalls, and more.

Big Ride for Palestine (Image: Big Ride for Palestine)

When: Saturday, August 3 between 10am to 12pm

Where: Those taking part or watching proceedings will meet at the pedestrian footbridge in front of the University of South Wales, NP20 2BP.

No road closures are currently put in place, according to the Newport City Council website.

The end location and arrival time in Bristol is 6pm, and a closing rally will be held at College Green in Bristol.

Join The Big Ride for Palestine in Newport and be part of a journey that will bring joy, hope, and assistance to the children of Gaza.

"Together, let's pedal towards a brighter future," said the Newport PSC.

More information can be found on the event's website: https://www.thebigride4palestine.com/