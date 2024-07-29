Treherbert Road, Llansoar, near Caerleon has been closed following reports of a sink hole.

Monmouthshire County Council Streetworks team have been made aware of the situation and have acted, putting in place this emergency road closure, active immediately.

The affected route is a small section of the road, and a signed diversion is in place in the area, with drivers advised to avoid the area by driving past Llanhennock and through Caerleon, going past nearby Ponthir.

It is currently unclear when the network will be able to be reopened, but Monmouthshire County Council have confirmed investigations are underway, with proposals to reinstate as soon as it is deemed appropriate.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and will update with further details as soon as possible."