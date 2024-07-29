And you’re in luck. The best online slot sites listed in this guide have hundreds – if not thousands – of top-tier games.

Let’s check them out and their stand-out games.

Best Slot Sites UK

1. PlayOJO – Best Slot Site in the UK Overall

Pros

50 bonus spins with no wagering required

3,000+ online slot games

Customised casino bonuses

No minimum cashout

Advanced search filters

Cons

No cash welcome bonus

Login required to get live chat support



Let's get into our top pick for the best slots site the UK has to offer: PlayOJO. These guys stand head and shoulders above the rest with their huge selection of online slots and wager-free bonuses.

That's right, what you win is yours to keep, no strings attached. Not something you see every day, for sure. So, in our books, they’re worth checking out and even signing up with.

Online Slots Selection: 5/5

PlayOJO isn't messing around when it comes to slot games. They've got over 3,000 of them, from classics like Starburst to the latest and greatest releases.

Whether you're into ancient Egyptian adventures, mythical quests, or just fancy a spin on the good old fruit machines, they've got you covered. They also have a slick filtering system that lets you sort through all those games by theme, features, or provider.

So even with thousands of options, you won't spend hours scrolling endlessly, trying to find that perfect slot game.

But do know that PlayOJO isn't just about slots. They've got more casino games waiting to be explored. Blackjack, roulette, baccarat—you name it. They've even got a live casino section where you can play against real dealers for an authentic casino experience.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

Here's where PlayOJO stands out from most UK online casino sites today: their bonuses come with no wagering requirements.

That means when you win, you keep it. No need to play through your winnings a million times before you can cash out. It's a breath of fresh air in an industry full of tricky terms and conditions.

New players are welcomed with open arms and 50 bonus spins on the popular Big Bass Bonanza slot machine. But if that’s not enough, they also have daily kickers, basically customised bonuses you can claim to boost your bankroll.

Payment Options Available for Playing Slots: 4.9/5

PlayOJO makes it super easy to transfer money. They accept popular payment options for UK players, such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Apple Pay. They also offer bank transfers if you prefer.

The minimum deposit is only £10, which is pretty standard. But what's cool is that most payment methods have no minimum withdrawal limit. So whether you've won a fiver or a fortune, you can cash out whenever you want.

>> Get 50 wager-free bonus spins at PlayOJO

2. Swift Casino – Best UK Slots Site for Mobile Players

Pros

100% welcome bonus up to £50

50 bonus spins on Book of Dead

Swift and secure payouts

Downloadable mobile apps (iOS & Android)

2,000+ online slot games

Cons

Login required to view full game library

Can improve FAQs section



For those who prefer to spin the reels on their phones, Swift Casino might be a better option. It has a mobile-friendly website and a dedicated app for iOS and Android devices.

It's like having a mini-casino tucked right in your pocket, as they've also got a stacked library of some of the most popular slot games on the market right now.

Online Slots Selection: 4.9/5

Swift Casino boasts a great collection of over 2,000 online slot games. They have titles from big-name providers like Pragmatic Play, Playtech, and Play'n GO. You'll find all the classics here, from Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead to Gonzo's Quest and The Goonies Return.

However, while their mobile slot selection is impressive, we wish their filtering options were a bit more robust. Discovering new games you might enjoy can be a bit of a treasure hunt.

Also, if you're looking for a break from slots, Swift Casino has you covered with table games like blackjack and roulette and a decent selection of live casino games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

Swift Casino rolls out the red carpet for new players with a 100% deposit bonus up to £50 and 50 bonus spins on the legendary Book of Dead.

What's really cool about Swift Casino is their regular slot tournaments. These allow you to compete against other players for some sweet extra prizes. It's a great way to add an extra layer of excitement to your online gambling experience.

Payment Options Available for Playing Slots: 4.9/5

This UK slot site keeps payments simple. It accepts popular methods like Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, and instant bank transfers. The minimum deposit and withdrawal are both tenners, which is fair play.

As for payout times, they're usually between 1 and 5 business days. If you're using an e-wallet like PayPal or Apple Pay, you can expect to see your winnings even faster.

>> Claim a £50 bonus + 50 spins at Swift Casino

3. Grosvenor – Best UK Slots Site for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

Deposit £20 and play with £50

500+ online slot games

Good variety of jackpot slots

Must-go jackpot drops

Daily bonus spins offer

Cons

No bonus spins on welcome offer

PayPal deposit excluded from welcome bonus



Grosvenor is a household name in the UK, known for its classy brick-and-mortar casinos. But did you know that it also has an online casino you can conveniently access anytime?

Yup, you can now enjoy the Grosvenor experience from the comfort of your own home and enjoy spinning the reels on some of the best progressive jackpot slots out there.

Online Slots Selection: 4.8/5

While Grosvenor's online slot selection isn't the largest, with just over 500 titles from reputable software providers, it's all about quality over quantity. They've hand-picked a collection of top-tier games with a particularly keen eye on progressive jackpot slots.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

Grosvenor's welcome bonus is £50 when you deposit £20. It might not be the biggest bonus, but remember, even a small bet on a progressive jackpot slot can lead to a massive win.

In addition, if you bet £10 on any slot game, you'll get 5 extra bonus spins. It's a nice little daily perk to keep the excitement going.

Payment Options Available for Playing Slots: 4.9/5

Grosvenor slot site offers a good range of payment options, including Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Paysafecard, and Apple Pay. The minimum deposit and withdrawal limit is just £5

If you're using PayPal or bank transfer, you can usually expect to see your casino winnings instantly.

>> Deposit £20 and play with £50 at Grosvenor

4. Regal Wins – Top Slots Site in the UK for Slingo

Pros

100% bonus up to £500

500+ online slot games

Great loyalty programme

Wide range of Slingo games

Fast payouts

Cons

Could add more ways to filter games

7-day bonus expiry

Sure, online slots are a blast, but have you ever tried Slingo? It's the perfect mashup of slots and bingo, creating a unique and exciting gaming experience.

If you're curious to see what all the fuss is about, Regal Wins is the place to be. They've got a whole host of Slingo games, along with a decent collection of classic slots.

Online Slots Selection: 4.8/5

Regal Wins boasts over 500 casino games from top providers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Red Tiger Gaming. They've got all the classic slot games you know and love, like Starburst, Sweet Bonanza, and the pot-of-gold chasing Rainbow Jackpots.

This slots site also has a great Slingo collection. If you're new to this concept, it's basically a 5x5 grid where you spin the reels to match numbers and complete lines, just like bingo. But instead of boring old numbers, you match symbols from your favourite slot games.

They've got Slingo versions of everything from Starburst to Reel King and even a Tetris-themed Slingo for those who love a bit of nostalgia.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

Regal Wins welcomes new players with a 100% bonus up to £500. That's a pretty sweet deal, and the minimum deposit to qualify is £20.

If you think that’s not for you, that’s alright. This UK casino has a great loyalty programme, so the more you spend here, the more exclusive rewards you can get.

Payment Options Available for Playing Slots: 4.9/5

Regal Wins slot site accepts card options like Visa and Mastercard. You can also use PayPal, Paysafecard, and Apple Pay. The minimum deposit and withdrawal are only £10.

One thing we like is their speedy withdrawals. Most payment methods offer instant payouts, so you can enjoy your winnings quickly.

>>Grab a £500 bonus at Regal Wins

5. Monster Casino – Best Bonuses to Play Online Slots in the UK

Pros

Up to £1,000 + 100 bonus spins

Welcome bonuses on the first five deposits

Modern user interface

1,000+ online casino games

Wide range of banking options

Cons

Basic website design

Could add more ways to filter games



Bonuses are always good to have since they give you more bang for your buck and a chance to try out new games without risking too much of your cash. So, if you're a bonus hunter, the Monster Casino slots site should be your first stop.

They offer the biggest welcome bonus on our list, which lets you get up to £1,000 plus 100 bonus spins.

Online Slots Selection: 4.7/5

Monster Casino has teamed up with a wide range of software providers, such as Microgaming, Just for the Win, and Big Time Gaming, to offer a diverse selection of online slots.

If you're feeling lucky, try testing your Irish luck on 9 Pots of Gold, or dive into the depths of the ocean with Mysterious Atlantis, a visually stunning game with expanding wilds and bonus spins.

If you fancy a break from the reels, Monster Casino has a solid selection of table games like blackjack and roulette. Their live dealer games, as are their sports betting options, are also worth a try.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

Monster Casino’s welcome package includes a £1,000 bonus money spread over your first four deposits and 100 bonus spins on Book of Dead and Starburst.

Aside from the welcome bonus, you also get a long list of promotions like more extra spins, Jolly July, game of the week, Double Delicious, and more.

Payment Options Available for Playing Slots: 4.9/5

Monster Casino supports a wide range of payment options, including Visa and Mastercard, and e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill. Alternative payment methods are Paysafecard, ecoPayz, and Neosurf.

The minimum deposit varies depending on your chosen method, but it usually ranges from £15–£20. When it's time to cash out, e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill are the fastest way to get your hands on your winnings.

>> Get up to a £1,000 bonus + 100 spins at Monster Casino

Best Online Slots in the UK

Let’s briefly review these slot games and highlight what makes them exciting, shall we?

1. Big Bass Bonanza at PlayOJO – Best UK Online Slot Overall

RTP: 96.71%

96.71% Theme: Fishing, ocean

Fishing, ocean Maximum Win: 2,000x your stake

2,000x your stake Where To Play: PlayOJO

PlayOJO Bonus: 50 wager-free bonus spins

Big Bass Bonanza by Pragmatic Play brings the thrill of fishing right to your screen. This online slot game is an absolute banger with its vibrant underwater theme, catchy tunes, and the chance to snag hefty wins.

Its unique fisherman wild symbol and money fish symbols add an exciting twist to the gameplay, making each spin an adventure. Consider giving this a go at PlayOJO because they're offering 50 bonus spins on it, which gives you a great head start on your fishing expedition.

>> Play Big Bass Bonanza at PlayOJO

2. Book of Dead at Swift Casino – UK Slot Game With a Big Win Potential

RTP: 94.25%

94.25% Theme: Ancient Egypt, explorer

Ancient Egypt, explorer Maximum Win: 5,000x your bet

5,000x your bet Where To Play: Swift Casino

Swift Casino Bonus: 100% welcome bonus up to £50 + 50 extra spins

This Play'n GO slot game is your ticket to ancient Egyptian treasures. This iconic slot game is a firm favourite among UK players. The key to unlocking riches lies in finding the sacred Book of Dead, which acts as both a wild and a scatter symbol.

Three or more books will then trigger the bonus spins feature. Swift Casino offers 50 bonus spins on this game as part of their welcome bonus, so it might be best to spin this on their casino site.

>> Play Book of Dead at Swift Casino

3. Fishin Frenzy at Grosvenor – Best Jackpot Slot Game for UK Players

RTP: 95.32% + 0.5% jackpot contribution

95.32% + 0.5% jackpot contribution Theme: Fishing

Fishing Maximum Win: 50,000x your base wager

50,000x your base wager Where To Play: Grosvenor

Grosvenor Bonus: Deposit £20, Play with £50 welcome bonus

Fishin' Frenzy The Big Catch by Blueprint Gaming is a reel treat for those who love the thrill of a good catch. The fisherman wild symbol is your key to landing those prized fish as he collects the values of all the fish symbols on the screen during bonus spins.

But the real catch here is the Jackpot King Deluxe pot system. Trigger the Jackpot King feature, and you could be in with a chance to win a life-changing progressive jackpot that keeps growing.

>> Play Fishin Frenzy at Grosvenor

4. Starburst at Regal Wins – Best UK Classic Slot Machine Online

RTP: 96.10%

96.10% Theme: Cosmic, gems

Cosmic, gems Maximum Win: 500x your bet

500x your bet Where To Play: Regal Wins

Regal Wins Bonus: 100% deposit bonus up to £500

Starburst by NetEnt is a timeless classic in the world of online slots. Its cosmic theme, vibrant colours, and dazzling soundtrack create an atmosphere that's simply out of this world. But it's the simple yet addictive gameplay that keeps players coming back for more.

The star of the show is the Starburst Wild, which expands to cover entire reels and triggers re-spins for even more winning potential. If you fancy a twist on this iconic game, head over to Regal Wins and try their Slingo version of Starburst, which combines the best of slots and bingo.

>> Play Starburst at Regal Wins

5. 9 Pots of Gold at Monster Casino – UK Slot with a Fun Pot Pays Feature

RTP: 96.24%

96.24% Theme: Irish luck

Irish luck Maximum Win: 2,000x your bet

2,000x your bet Where To Play: Monster Casino

Monster Casino Bonus: Up to £1,000 bonus + 100 bonus spins

Celebrate the infamous Irish luck by playing 9 Pots of Gold by Gameburger Studios. It's a simple yet engaging game with 20 paylines and medium volatility. The highlight of the game is the Pot Pays feature, where landing three or more pot symbols awards an instant cash prize.

When you land nine pots, you trigger the game's top prize of up to 2,000x your stake. The extra spins feature, complete with a multiplier wheel, adds another layer of excitement to this charming Irish adventure.

>> Play 9 Pots of Gold at Monster Casino

How We Ranked the Best UK Online Slot Sites

Online Slots Variety

Let's be real, the heart and soul of any good online slot site is its game selection. We're talking about variety here. Classics, video slot games, progressive jackpots—the whole shebang.

But it's not just about quantity; it's about quality too. We searched for sites in the UK that partner with top-notch software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Pragmatic Play, so you know you're getting only the good stuff.

Slots Bonuses

Everyone loves a good bonus, right? Whether it's a welcome offer, bonus spins, or regular promotions to keep the excitement going, bonuses can play a big part in your overall online gambling experience.

That’s why we only went with the best slot sites UK players that offer generous deals with fair terms and conditions that won't leave you feeling cheated.

Banking Options

Getting your money in and out of an online casino should never be a headache. That’s why we made sure that our top online casinos offer a variety of payment methods, from debit cards to e-wallets, with fast processing times and minimal fees.

The last thing you want is to be stuck waiting for your winnings or paying a hefty fee to withdraw them.

Bonuses Available to Claim at the Best Online Slots UK Sites

The best UK slots casinos have generous bonuses you shouldn’t be sleeping on. Don’t forget about these bonus offers before you make that initial deposit:

PlayOJO : 50 wager-free bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza

Swift Casino : 100% welcome bonus up to £50 + 50 extra spins

Grosvenor : Deposit £20 and get £50 in your casino account (£30 deposit bonus)

Regal Wins : 100% deposit bonus up to £500

Monster Casino: Up to £1,000 bonus + 100 bonus spins

How to Join the Best UK Slots Sites

If you’ve never played at online casinos before, it’s understandable if you just don’t know where to start. No need to feel overwhelmed because it’s actually easy to join a slot casino. Here’s how to go about that if you pick PlayOJO:

Step 1: Create a New Account

Visit PlayOJO and click "Join Now."

You’ll be asked to complete the sign-up form. Click “Next” once that’s done.

As an option, the casino slots site will ask you to set deposit limits.

Step 2: Deposit and Get Your Slots Bonus

Once your account's up and running, click "Deposit" and pick a payment method.

Enter your banking details and claim your bonus before completing the transaction.

PlayOJO offers separate welcome bonuses for slots and bingo. Be sure to select the slots bonus to grab those wager-free bonus spins.

Step 3: Play Online Slots for Real Money

Now comes the fun part. Head to the casino lobby and click "Slots."

Find a slot game, click on it, and start placing your real money bets.

Types of Online Slot Games in the UK

UK casinos online offer a dizzying array of slot machines. Sometimes, it’s hard to pick which game is right for you, but knowing the different types of online slots could help. Here's a quick rundown of the main types of online slot games you'll find at slots casinos:

Three-Reel Slots

Three-reel slots, also known as classic slots, are basically digital versions of traditional slot machines. These games typically feature three vertical reels with various symbols. Players win by matching symbols across a single horizontal payline.

Three-reel slots are straightforward and easy to understand, and that’s why they are popular among beginners and those who appreciate a nostalgic gaming experience.

Five-Reel Slots

Five-reel slots are more complex than their three-reel counterparts. They feature five vertical reels and usually have multiple paylines. These games often incorporate bonus features like bonus spins, wild symbols, and scatter symbols.

Since they offer more winning combinations, they’re an easy favourite of both casual and serious slots players.

Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots

These slots take complexity a step further by offering numerous paylines across multiple reels. Some of these casino games feature up to 100 paylines or more.

Multi-payline slots give players more chances to win on each spin, though they often require higher bets to activate all paylines. Meanwhile, multi-reel slots can have six, seven, or even more reels that create unique game layouts and winning possibilities.

Video Slots

Video slots incorporate advanced graphics, animations, and sound effects to create a more immersive gaming experience. These games often feature elaborate themes, storylines, and bonus rounds.

Video slots can have various reel configurations and payline structures, and they frequently include mini-games or more interactive bonus features.

3D Slots

These are video slots on steroids with graphics that might make you feel like the game characters and symbols are about to leap off your screen. They offer a truly cinematic gaming experience, with characters, animations, and storylines that rival Hollywood blockbusters.

Progressive Slots

These are the big kahunas of the slot world, with jackpots that can reach millions of pounds. A small portion of every bet goes into the jackpot, which keeps growing until someone hits the winning combination. They’re what you should play if you’re after a life-changing win.

Branded Slots

Branded slots are games based on popular movies, TV shows, celebrities, or other well-known properties. These slots incorporate familiar characters, imagery, and themes from the source material.

This type of online slot also often features high-quality graphics and sound effects, along with bonus rounds that tie into the brand's storyline or characters. Popular brands you can now play on the reels include the likes of Game of Thrones, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones.

Tips for Playing Online Slots for Real Money in the UK

So, maybe you already picked a UK casino and know what bonuses you’d like to get. Sounds like you're ready to spin. But before you go all in, here are a few tips to help you maximize your enjoyment and maybe even boost your chances of winning:

Check for Game Volatility: Not all slots are created equal. Some offer frequent small wins (low volatility), while others have fewer but bigger payouts (high volatility). Experiment with different volatility levels to find what suits your playing style and budget.

Don't Chase Losses: We've all been there. You're on a losing streak, and you're tempted to keep playing in hopes of winning it all back. But know that chasing losses rarely ends well. Set a budget, stick to it, and walk away if you're not having fun.

Look Beyond the Bonus: While bonuses are a great way to get more bang for your buck, don't let them dictate your game choice. Choose a slot that you genuinely enjoy playing, regardless of the bonus attached to it.

Join a Gaming Community: Many online casinos have forums or chat rooms where you can connect with other players. This can be a great way to share tips and strategies and even vent about those frustrating near-misses.

Best Slot Sites UK – FAQs

Got questions about playing online slot games in the UK? We've got you. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about UK online slot sites, extra spins, real money games, and more:

Are Online Slots Rigged in the UK?





Online slots aren’t rigged, but only if you’re playing at a reputable, licensed UK online casino. The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) strictly regulates online gambling sites to ensure fair play and protect players.

The best UK slot sites use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to determine the outcome of each spin, making them completely random and unbiased.

Can I Play Slots for Free in the UK?





Yes, you can play slots at UK casinos. Most online casinos offer free-play versions of their slot games. While you won't be able to win real money in free-play mode, it's a fantastic way to get a feel for the game before you decide to play slots for real.

Can I Win Real Money By Playing Slots Online?





Yes, you can win real money by playing online slots at UK casinos. If you're lucky enough to hit a winning combination, you'll be able to withdraw your winnings as real cash. Just remember to play responsibly and within your budget.

Summary of the 5 Best UK Slots Sites

PlayOJO: PlayOJO boasts over 3,000 games and wager-free bonuses. New players can reel in 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza, no strings attached.

Swift Casino: This is the perfect pocket-sized casino for mobile gaming. Swift Casino offers a dedicated app and a 100% deposit bonus of up to £50 and 50 bonus spins.

Grosvenor: If progressive jackpot slots are your thing, Grosvenor is the place to be. They offer a range of progressive jackpot games and a £30 bonus when you deposit £20.

Regal Wins: Try something new and play the best Slingo games at Regal Wins. If you're new, you can score 100% bonus funds up to £500.

Monster Casino: Bonus hunters, this one's for you. Monster Casino offers a welcome package of up to £1,000 plus bonus spins. They also boast a diverse casino game selection.

So, What’s the Best UK Slots Site for Real Money?





Our top pick for the best UK slots site is PlayOJO. Their combination of a huge slot game selection, wager-free bonuses, and player-friendly policies makes them a clear winner.

However, there are plenty of other fantastic UK online casinos worth exploring. From Swift Casino's mobile-friendly app to Grosvenor's progressive jackpot slots and Regal Wins' unique Slingo games, there's something for everyone.

Indeed, thanks to these UK online casinos, playing your favourite slot games and other casino classics has never been easier or more enjoyable. So go on, pick a slots site that suits you best, claim those bonuses, and spin those reels.

May Lady Luck be on your side!

