Caerphilly mayor, Cllr Julian Simmonds, officially opened the post office at its new Premier Store location on July 26.

The post office, managed by experienced postmistress Anuja Jenarthen and husband Jenarthen Saravanamuthu, known as Jena to residents, is a recent addition to the revamped Premier Store.

Cllr Simmonds said: "A Post Office is at the heart of a community and I am delighted that Newbridge Post Office has re-opened in this store with an experienced couple.

"The branch works really well inside the shop and it offers a wide range of services including banking, which is very important with bank branch closures."

The couple received support from Caerphilly County Borough Council for the shop's refurbishment.

Mrs Saravanamuthu said: "When Newbridge Post Office closed, my customers asked if we could take on the Post Office.

"Many of my customers are elderly and it wasn't very convenient for them to have to catch a bus to another village to visit the Post Office.

"We have refurbished the shop to add in a Post Office counter along the retail counter of the store and it looks really good.

"The community is very happy that they have a Post Office in Newbridge again."

Similar to the previous branch, the new location at 1 Greenfield, Newbridge, NP11 4QX, offers all the previous services except vehicle tax.

Newbridge Post Office is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.