Police are appealing for information to help find Abbi Edmonds, 17, who has been reported as missing.

Abbi was last seen in the Bettws area of Newport at around 12.25pm on Monday 22 July.

She’s described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 5 inches tall.

She has blonde and brown mid-length hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on her arms and ankles.

Abbi also has links to Newport city centre and Cwmbran.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2400245796.

You can also contact Gwent Police via their website, or direct message on Facebook or X with information.

Abbi is also urged to get in touch to confirm she is safe and well.

