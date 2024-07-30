Work is continuing on the brickwork, cladding and installation of the lift shafts on both platforms at Cwmbran Station, beginning Thursday, August 1, in Torfaen,

Network Rail Wales and Western principal portfolio manager, Dan Parkes, said: “We’ve been busy at Cwmbran over the past few months and huge progress has been made here by our contractor, Centregreat.

Accessible footbridge at Cwmbran station (Image: Network Rail)

"We had a 250-tonne crane on site, which lifted in four sections of the bridge, and we’ve now moved on to the next stage of the project, which is the cladding and brickwork of the lift shafts."

The lifts are scheduled to be in operation in Autumn 2024, improving access for those with limited mobility, those carrying heavy luggage or those with pushchairs. There will also be a step-free and accessible route between platforms 1 and 2.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said passengers won't see any difference aside from the works that are ongoing, which have been cordoned off and unlikely to cause disruptions (see pictured).

Cwmbran is one of six stations on the Wales and Borders route becoming step-free and more accessible, with the improvements being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the UK Government’s 'Access for All' programme.

Work on accessible footbridges continues at neighbouring. Abergavenny.