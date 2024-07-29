Carpetright announced earlier this month that it had gone into administration, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

A deal had recently been struck with rival brand Tapi to buy 54 stores, but it was not enough to save the whole business, with more than 200 stores across the UK set to close imminently.

Among these are three in Gwent, namely Caerphilly, Cwmbran and Newport.

A Tapi statement described saving the whole business as “unviable” and confirmed that only around 300 jobs will be saved.

A further statement from Tapi said: “Tapi has acquired the 54 stores from the Administrator following the Administration of Carpetright Limited. This is now a different company, with different owners.

“All other Carpetright stores will close, with only the 54 remaining open. We are temporarily shutting these 54 stores for a couple of days whilst we set them up to be able to operate again, this includes sorting out the ordering system, telephone lines and email system, which will all be out of action until we re-open.”

Further details were given for customers who have an outstanding order with one of the 54 stores saved by Tapi, which re-opened under their brand on Friday, July 26.

Tapi Carpets & Floors Ltd was founded in 2015 by a handful of flooring industry specialists passionate about putting customers first and blowing a breath of fresh air into the world of carpet and floor shopping.

A total of 213 Carpetright stores are closing across the UK, with all closures set to be permanent.

Tapi is set to re-open 54 Carpetright stores under their brand later in the year, but none of these are in south Wales, with the nearest ones being Hereford and Weston-super-Mare respectively.

However, Tapi does already have a branch in Newport, in Spytty Park, which is currently open 9.30am to 7pm Monday and Tuesday, 9.30am to 6pm Wednesday to Friday, 9am to 6pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.