The Friends of Fishpond Park group, in Panteg, cared for the fishpond as part of their park maintenance duties.

In April, they secured £1,000 from Bron Afon's Pitch4Pounds scheme.

Wendy Woods, the group's secretary, said: "It was a lot of work over many months but all worth it for the end result.

"It’s all working really well and it’s lovely to see and feel the spray from the fountain. It looks amazing and the paint job finishes it all off nicely.

The pond before restoration (Image: Wendy Woods, Friends of Fishpond Park)

"We are already getting lots of positive feedback from visitors to the park and also on our Facebook page."

Bron Afon's Christine Duggan, director of communities and placemaking, said: "Friends at Fishpond Park was one of 11 groups that successfully bid for funding from us and we are so pleased to see how they have transformed the fishpond into something for all the community to enjoy."

Ms Woods added: "Many thanks to Bron Afon and their Pitch4Pounds scheme.

"The generous contribution of £1000 was a great help towards the cost of this work. It is very much appreciated."