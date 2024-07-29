POLICE officers investigating report of fraud are trying to identify a woman  who may be able to help with enquires.

Gwent Police received a report of fraud after three unknown women have reportedly taken a significant amount of money and jewellery in exchange for organising a spiritual ritual.

Police now want to identify the woman featured in the video below, who they believe may be able to assist them. 

 

The three women are described as having short black hair, aged between 30 and 50 with the ability to speak Cantonese.

The three women allegedly befriended a 73-year-old woman while in Newport city centre and offered to organise the ritual to help the victim and keep her family safe in exchange for money.

Officers have carried out various enquiries and are now asking for help to identify this woman who was seen in the area and may be able to help.

If you recognise her, or if you have any information, please contact Gwent Police via the website, social media or 101 quoting log 2400168940.