Two-vehicle crash closes one lane on key motorway junction

Two car crash near High Cross M4 junction

By Sallie Phillips

  • A two car crash has closed a lane on the M4 eastbound between junctions 27 and 28
  • Lane 3 is currently closed for recovery
  • Traffic Wales South say congestion is expected

