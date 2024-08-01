Come Dine With Me, a show where four strangers compete to host the best dinner party for a prize of £1,000, is after applicants from Caerphilly for their newest series.

Now in its 22nd series, Come Dine with Me has been a staple of British dinnertime television for years, since January 2005.

Now, the casting company behind the programme, Cast It Reach, are looking for applicants from Caerphilly.

According to the official programme synopsis, a group of five contestants compete to host the best dinner party. At the end of each dinner party, each guest rates the party on a scale of one to ten inclusive.

At the end of the last party, the host of that party gets the voting results, which they read to the other competitors.

The competitor with the highest score wins £1,000. In the event of a tie, the £1,000 is split between the winning contestants.

What are the eligibility requirements?

There are a number of eligibility requirements in place for this show.

You must be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years of age.

You must be a legal resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and also be currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

You have not been a professional chef or trained as a professional chef (for the avoidance of doubt, the Producer reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to decide what constitutes a professional chef or relevant training)

You are not: (a) currently employed by us or the Broadcaster and have not been previously employed by us, any of the ITV group of companies or the Broadcaster; or (b) have a live-in partner or immediate relative (i.e. mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) of an employee of ours or the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies

The closing date for all applications is currently Friday, October 25.

To apply and find out more about this chance to appear on television, click here.