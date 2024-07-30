The Torfaen Play Service staff and volunteers have completed a week-long training programme in preparation for this year’s Torfaen’s Summer of Fun.

The training is a key part of Torfaen Play Service’s summer setup, equipping the workforce with crucial knowledge about play, safeguarding, team building, and more.

In addition to their regular activities, playworkers will also be offering safe cycling training this year, thanks to a new initiative from Safer Routes to Schools.

The activities will be delivered at schools and community venues throughout the borough, with more than 2,400 children expected to take part in playschemes, food and fun camps, and respite sessions.

Volunteering with Torfaen Play for the first time is 16-year-old Oliver Treharme who has just finished school at Croesyceiliog High.

He said: "The training this week has been very enjoyable, I have learnt new games and how to be professional.

"I can’t wait to start next week."

Similarly, 16-year-old Jayden, a keen rugby player and also new to the volunteering scene, expressed his enjoyment of the training. He said: "I have had a great time at training, I am so glad I signed up this summer."

This year sees the highest number of young volunteers yet as 30 play helpers aged 13-14 signed up to offer support.

They will assist staff in the delivery of several play sessions.

Councillor Richard Clark, Torfaen County Borough Council’s executive member for children, families and education, said: "The enthusiasm and commitment of our volunteers is truly inspiring. They are generously giving up their time to contribute to the success of these playschemes, fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for our youth.

"Their selflessness ensures that thousands of children, will have access to high-quality, safe, and engaging play opportunities.

"This training week not only underscores the significance of play in child development but also emphasises the collective effort required to create a thriving, supportive community."

To learn more about the activities and events provided by Torfaen Play throughout the summer, visit the Connect Torfaen website.