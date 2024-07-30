Adam Ali, 21, of Lloyd Street, Liswerry and Connor Llewellyn-Sinclair, 22 of Caerleon Road, St Julians, were both handed two-year prison sentences, suspended for two years for causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

On October 16, 2022, both men ‘slammed’ into the back of a taxi driver who was obeying the 50 mile per hour speed limit, whilst racing each other at over ‘100 miles per hour’ along the public dual carriageway by the Llanwern Steelworks, the A4810 at 10:30pm.

Cardiff Crown Court heard on July 29, that on the evening of the incident it was wet and raining, and there were spectators lining the roads to watch them race.

The prosecution told the court: “Witness McKenzie Griffiths saw their driving before the collision. He looked down to save the video he had taken on his phone when he heard a massive explosion.

“Mr Griffiths ran over to the car as a first aider and both Adam Ali and Connor Llewellyn-Sinclair got themselves out of the rubble whilst laughing.

“The victim, who was driving to Magor services to buy himself a coffee while on shift, felt no immediate pain, but after was subject to immense pain in his chest, lungs, legs, hips and arms.

“Not only did he suffer memory loss, but also three broken ribs and swollen soft tissue.”

The court was shown harrowing footage of the collision, where the taxi driver was driving lawfully, at the correct speed for the occasion.

Upon sentencing, Judge Lucy Crowther said: “Looking at the photo of the victim’s car, it is remarkable that he, or any of the people present were not killed.”

“The poor victim was travelling perfectly lawfully – he had even slowed down due to feeling confused at the number of people stood in the road.

“Connor Llewellyn-Sinclair slammed into the back of the taxi driver and Adam Ali collided into the two cars thereafter.

“The victim suffered spinal injuries and spent four days in the USW Hospital, in Heath, Cardiff.

“Today he suffers with PTSD and has lost his job due to no longer being able to drive. He can not do the things he used to do before, such as be an active grandad.

“You have changed somebody’s life for the worst.”

Adam Ali has been convicted since for driving while disqualified, ultimately ignoring Newport Magistrate’s Court orders.

Judge Lucy Crowther considered in her sentencing that both men are “genuinely sorry” for what happened that evening.

The court heard that since the incident, Adam Ali has become a father and bought his first home. Also, that Connor Llewellyn-Sinclair is excelling in his new job role.

Both men were sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, disqualified from driving and subjected to 250 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation sessions and £340 fines.

Judge Crowther said: “Let me make this plain to you, I am giving you a chance today. I do not want to see you again.”