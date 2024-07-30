Borough Theatre's line-up provides productions for drama lovers, young people and families, classical music connoisseurs, and community groups.

Black Rat Productions, audience favourites, are back performing 'The Three Musketeers'. You can also catch a heart-tugging performance of 'Undermined', a one-man play by Danny Mellor inspired by 1984's Miners' Strike accounts.

Award-winning Olivier Guy Masterson's one-man show, 'A Christmas Carol', promises to be a powerful and vivid character rendition.

Classical music enthusiasts can savour performances from Noriko Ogawa in 'The Romantic Piano'; a spellbinding mix of Beethoven, Debussy, and Chopin.

The Fibonacci Quartet, Vienna, and The Bohemia's programme include Beethoven and Schubert, while Maria Gilicel & George Todica offer Mozart & Beethoven in 'Kreutzer Sonata'.

Families can delight in the M6 Theatre Company's fantastical 'A Tiger’s Tale', written by award-winner Mike Kenny.

Attendees will also enjoy various tribute acts, including 'The Elton John Show', and performances from the Welsh super band 'Calan'.

In a collaboration with independent bookstore, Bookish, hear about one of three talked-about book talks with top crime writer Peter James and food enthusiasts Jay Rayner and Tom Parker-Bowles.

Community groups round out the season, with AAODS Juniors performing 'The Wizard of Oz', and Abergavenny Star Players presenting Rogers & Hammerstein’s enchanting musical 'Carousel'. The Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society will be demonstrating 'A Natural Christmas with Angela Turner'.

For tickets and more details, check the theatre's website or call the box office on 01873 850805.