The Newport Islamic Society for Wales was invited to attend and perform at the Brecon Choir Festival on Thursday, July 18, where a member of the community was invited to present the 'Armed Man' concept by Sir Karl Jenkins at Brecon Cathedral.

Punch Maughan, a director of Brecon Choir Festival, said they were "really pleased" to welcome members of the Newport Islamic Society for Wales at the mass for peace.

Members of the Islamic Society for Wales took a photo with organisers of the Brecon Choir Festival (Image: Newport Islamic Society for Wales)

Ms Maughan, 61, added: "It was a dramatic concert on the first day and was a sold-out show.

"We were really pleased to welcome them and we thoroughly enjoyed it.

Left to Right: Raza Ali who performed the Azaan (call to prayer) ; Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Robert Aitken the producer, with Mubarak Ali of the Islamic Society for Wales. (Image: Islamic Society for Wales)

"I think it's enabling the peace. which is what the Armed Man itself represents, to be the multi-faith celebration that it was composed to be."

Mr Mubarak Ali, secretary for the Newport Islamic Society for Wales, said: "I'm doing my best for community and multifaith cohesion, diversity and inclusion."

Raza Ali, who performed the Azaan (call to prayer) (Image: Islamic Society for Wales)

Audience in Brecon Cathedral as part of Brecon Choir festival (Image: Islamic Society for Wales)

Mr Ali also said the response from church-goers and organisers was that it was 'very good'.

Raza Ali performed the Azaan (all to prayer) at the Armed Man event, which can be heard in the video below.