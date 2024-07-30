A NEWPORT-BASED group organised, attended and took part in a cathedral procession to collaborate for community cohesion, which one person has said was 'enabling the peace'.
The Newport Islamic Society for Wales was invited to attend and perform at the Brecon Choir Festival on Thursday, July 18, where a member of the community was invited to present the 'Armed Man' concept by Sir Karl Jenkins at Brecon Cathedral.
Punch Maughan, a director of Brecon Choir Festival, said they were "really pleased" to welcome members of the Newport Islamic Society for Wales at the mass for peace.
Ms Maughan, 61, added: "It was a dramatic concert on the first day and was a sold-out show.
"We were really pleased to welcome them and we thoroughly enjoyed it.
"I think it's enabling the peace. which is what the Armed Man itself represents, to be the multi-faith celebration that it was composed to be."
Mr Mubarak Ali, secretary for the Newport Islamic Society for Wales, said: "I'm doing my best for community and multifaith cohesion, diversity and inclusion."
Mr Ali also said the response from church-goers and organisers was that it was 'very good'.
Raza Ali performed the Azaan (all to prayer) at the Armed Man event, which can be heard in the video below.
