Newport Now BID is bringing the beach-themed event to John Frost Square between August 2 and August 27.

The Urban Beach will take up a stretch of square 23m x 4m and will see 15 tonnes of sand dumped on the square along the Sainsbury's side.

The event will be free for families to enjoy and will be open from 9am to 5pm every day.

The Urban Beach experience will be complete with deck chairs, buckets, spades and will replicate a real beach experience with sounds of the sea and seagulls in the background.

There will be 50 deck chairs for visitors to use and in addition to this, a giant deck chair and seaside board for photos will be set up.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: "Bringing the seaside into the city centre for almost all of August is a fantastic way to mark the school summer holiday season.

"Children will love the beach, and there will be some surprise entertainment at different points during the month for all the family.

"Just as importantly, the beach will bring additional footfall into the city centre at a crucial time for our businesses.

"We brought the Urban Beach into the city centre for much shorter periods during the summers of 2017 and 2018 and we are grateful for the support from the council via SPF as bringing the beach in for a full month would have been impossible without this funding."

The month-long event is a result of teamwork between Newport Now BID, Newport Live, Friars Walk and Yellow Bus Events.

It also has the backing of Newport City Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF). The beach will be staffed by 'Beach Buddies' during opening hours, and security will be in place every night.

For more details on the Urban Beach and other initiatives, visit the Newport Now website.