Applicant Natalie Allen wants to develop an area of “open pasture land” at Graig Wood House, in Malthouse Lane, between Caerleon and Cwmbran.

There, she hopes to set up a “secure dog walking area” where pre-booked customers and professional dog-walkers can exercise their canine companions.

Documents submitted to Newport City Council show the new business intends to operate year-round in daylight hours.

A management plan, prepared by independent organisation British Dog Fields, shows a maximum of six dogs are expected to use the proposed walking area at any one time.

A car park, like the exercise field, will be fenced “to ensure dogs can be released safely without the risk of escape”.

There will be a “buffer” time between each session to allow a safe handover to the next customer, the report shows.

And access to the field will be via a “coded keypad” – the passcode for which will be provided shortly before each session and “regularly changed to eliminate the chance of unauthorised access”.

Dog waste will be stored in special bins and will be disposed of by a “professional waste management company”, according to the report.

The application for change-of-use planning permission is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0475.