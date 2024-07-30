Daniel Peacock, who played ‘Mental Mickey’ in a single episode of the popular BBC sitcom in 1985, spoke about his new career in a recent interview

In the episode, he acts as the frontman to Rodney's band A Bunch of Wallies before Del Boy becomes their manager and gets them a gig at the Shamrock Club.

This subsequently leads to the Peckham riots where Del and Rodney narrowly escape before realising they left Mickey behind.

Almost 40 years on from his role, the star is now working for Hastings Court nursing home, providing a much quieter life away from the limelight.

He said in an interview: "I started watching TV programs I've never watched before in my life, not the greatest but they were on TV.

"Then my son Charlie said 'Dad you're watching way too much television' and suggested I get a job."

While he has not completely turned his back on acting since appearing on Only Fools and Horses, his main focus is now on his time at the care home.

Ever since his appearance on the show, he has acted in other programmes like Marley's Ghost.

He decided to swap acting after his father Trevor was diagnosed with dementia.

As he spent more and more time caring for his dad, he decided to seek employment at his local care home and soon started working in the lifestyles team.