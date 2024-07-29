South Wales Police are appealing to anyone with information after a 13-year-old boy was reported missing.  

McKai, 13, is missing from Penylan, Cardiff and he is believed to be in the Ely area.  

He was last seen wearing a white top, blue jeans, and white trainers.  

If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 

You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.  