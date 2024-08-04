Torfaen Council’s ‘thrifty return to school'





After success with previous events, Torfaen Council will be holding three thrifty school uniform shop and swap sessions:

Wednesday 14 August, 3pm - 5pm, at Bethlehem Chapel, Blaenavon

Tuesday 20 August, 10am - 12pm at CCYP, Cwmbran

Wednesday 21 August, 10am – 12pm at Pontypool Indoor Market

As well as good quality, pre-loved uniforms, other school essentials and stationery will be on offer, all free of charge.

Parents are encouraged to bring along their unwanted items their children have grown out of to swap for larger sizes.

How can you donate items?





There are several drop-off locations, including:

Blaenavon Heritage Centre, Tuesday – Sunday, 10am – 4pm.

Circulate, Blaenavon Unit 14, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, Pontypool NP4 9RL - Monday - Friday 9am to 4pm

Citizens Advice, Portland Buildings, Commercial Street, Pontypool. Monday – Friday 9:30pm – 4:30pm

Costar, 2 Fairwater Cl, Fairwater, Cwmbran NP44 4TA. Monday – Thursday, 10am – 3pm, Friday 9:30pm – 1:30pm

Eastern Valley Foodbank, Unit 5, Pavillion Industrial Estate, Pontnewynydd, NP4 6NF - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am to 1pm

Garnsychan Partnership, 55 Stanley Rd, Abersychan, NP4 7LH - Monday – Friday 9:30am – 4pm

Hill City Church, Freeholdland Road, Pontnewynydd - Monday 6-7pm, Wednesday 1pm - 3pm, Thursday 11am – 2pm.

TRAC2, Trevethin shops Shop 2, Church Ave, Trevethin, Pontypool. Monday to Friday, 9am – 4pm.

What can be donated?





All donations need to be in good, clean condition and must be delivered to a drop off point by 5pm on Monday 12 August 2024.

What other support is available?





There will be several agencies present on the day to offer further support, including the council’s employability teams and Citizens Advice Torfaen, who will offer financial, employment and wellbeing advice and support.

The Welsh Government schools essentials grant

This is funding to buy school uniforms, equipment, sports kits and kits for activities outside of school.

Who is eligible to apply for the school uniform grant in Wales?





Families on lower incomes and who qualify for certain benefits can apply for a grant of £125 per learner and £200 for learners entering year 7.

All compulsory years from reception to year 11 (or equivalent) are now eligible.

This new grant scheme opened on July 1, 2024, and will close on May 31, 2025.

You can check your eligibility by visiting the Welsh Government website here.

Cllr Fiona Cross, Torfaen Council Executive Member for Communities, said: "As a council, we are committed to supporting our community in every way possible, especially during these challenging times.

“The Thrifty school uniform shop and swap sessions are a fantastic initiative that not only help families save money but also promote the important values of reuse, reduce, and recycle.

“By encouraging the exchange of good quality, pre-loved uniforms and school essentials, we are taking significant steps towards reducing waste and fostering a more sustainable future."