A helicopter was spotted over the Cwmbran area earlier this afternoon searching for a man.
The helicopter was searching for a man reported missing in the Llanfrechfa area of Cwmbran.
The helicopter searched the area and officers attended the search - he has now been found.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a missing man in the Llanfrechfa area of Cwmbran at around 3.20pm on Monday 29 July.
“Officers attended and the man has now been found.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here