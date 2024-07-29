A helicopter was spotted over the Cwmbran area earlier this afternoon searching for a man.  

The helicopter was searching for a man reported missing in the Llanfrechfa area of Cwmbran.   

Llanfrechfa, CwmbranLlanfrechfa, Cwmbran (Image: Google)

The helicopter searched the area and officers attended the search - he has now been found.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a missing man in the Llanfrechfa area of Cwmbran at around 3.20pm on Monday 29 July. 

“Officers attended and the man has now been found.” 