If you are looking for a job, here are five roles based in Newport that you can apply for today with no experience.

1. Area night team member for Travelodge Salary: £11.44 - £12.58 an hour Type: Part-time Shifts: Night shifts Location: Newport NP20 Benefits: Fun friendly environment.

50% discount on rooms plus food and drink, as well as friends and family discount.

£50 Travelodge voucher on each work anniversary.

Pension scheme totalling 8% (employer contribution 3%).

Discounts off many high street retailers and mobile phone providers such as Vodafone.

Opportunities to develop into Management roles through our ‘Aspire Programme’. Responsibilities: Welcoming the guests and checking them into the hotel.

walking the corridors at regular intervals and you may have to deal with things like noise complaints and evictions.

Setting up the hotel for the next day.

Preparing the housekeeping trolleys.

Prepping for the breakfast service.

Serving behind the bar at times.

You can apply here. 2. Parcel Sorter/Delivery Driver for MCL Logistics Salary: not specified. Type: Part-time Shifts: Night shifts Location: Newport Benefits: Life insurance

Competitive salary

Opportunities for career progression within the recycling industry

Training provided to enhance sorting skills Responsibilities: Sortation of parcels

Inspect materials to identify and remove contaminants

Operate machinery and equipment used in the sorting process

Maintain a clean and organised work area

Follow health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe working environment

Helping load drivers' vans Experience: No prior experience required; training will be provided

Warehouse experience: one year (preferred)

Driving licence (preferred)

Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment

Attention to detail and ability to differentiate between various materials

Physical stamina to stand for extended periods and lift moderate weights 3. Delivery Drivers for CLS Ltd Salary: £144.80-£158 a day Type: Permanant, full-time Location: Newport Benefits: Casual dress

On-site parking

Paid training

If you do not have a vehicle, you can hire one with them at reduced rates including insurance.

Guaranteed daily rate £158 plus for large vehicle owner routes

Guaranteed pay £144.80 per day plus for small vehicle hirer routes.

Performance-based bonuses up to £25.00 per day available. What they are looking for: You have held a UK or EU driving license for a minimum of 2 years (required)

No more than 6 driving penalty points on your licence

Able or happy to work as Self-employed

You can apply here. 4. Community Care Worker (car essential) for I-Care Dom Care LTD. Salary: £12.00-£17.10 an hour Type: Permanant, part-time, full-time Hours: 8-48 per week Location: Newport/on the road Benefits: Company pension

Flexitime

Free parking

On-site parking

Paid training

Referral programme You can apply here. 5. Duct Cleaning Operative for Microsolve Hygiene. Salary: £22,000 - £22,200 a year Type: permanent, full-time Location: Newport Benefits: Company car

Paid training

Referral programme You can apply here.