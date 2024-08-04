If you are looking for a job, here are five roles based in Newport that you can apply for today with no experience.
1. Area night team member for Travelodge
Salary: £11.44 - £12.58 an hour
Type: Part-time
Shifts: Night shifts
Location: Newport NP20
Benefits:
-
Fun friendly environment.
-
50% discount on rooms plus food and drink, as well as friends and family discount.
-
£50 Travelodge voucher on each work anniversary.
-
Pension scheme totalling 8% (employer contribution 3%).
-
Discounts off many high street retailers and mobile phone providers such as Vodafone.
-
Opportunities to develop into Management roles through our ‘Aspire Programme’.
Responsibilities:
-
Welcoming the guests and checking them into the hotel.
-
walking the corridors at regular intervals and you may have to deal with things like noise complaints and evictions.
-
Setting up the hotel for the next day.
-
Preparing the housekeeping trolleys.
-
Prepping for the breakfast service.
-
Serving behind the bar at times.
-
You can apply here.
2. Parcel Sorter/Delivery Driver for MCL Logistics
Salary: not specified.
Type: Part-time
Shifts: Night shifts
Location: Newport
Benefits:
-
Life insurance
-
Competitive salary
-
Opportunities for career progression within the recycling industry
-
Training provided to enhance sorting skills
Responsibilities:
-
Sortation of parcels
-
Inspect materials to identify and remove contaminants
-
Operate machinery and equipment used in the sorting process
-
Maintain a clean and organised work area
-
Follow health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe working environment
-
Helping load drivers' vans
Experience:
-
No prior experience required; training will be provided
-
Warehouse experience: one year (preferred)
-
Driving licence (preferred)
-
Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment
-
Attention to detail and ability to differentiate between various materials
-
Physical stamina to stand for extended periods and lift moderate weights
3. Delivery Drivers for CLS Ltd
Salary: £144.80-£158 a day
Type: Permanant, full-time
Location: Newport
Benefits:
-
Casual dress
-
On-site parking
-
Paid training
-
If you do not have a vehicle, you can hire one with them at reduced rates including insurance.
-
Guaranteed daily rate £158 plus for large vehicle owner routes
-
Guaranteed pay £144.80 per day plus for small vehicle hirer routes.
-
Performance-based bonuses up to £25.00 per day available.
What they are looking for:
-
You have held a UK or EU driving license for a minimum of 2 years (required)
-
No more than 6 driving penalty points on your licence
-
Able or happy to work as Self-employed
-
You can apply here.
4. Community Care Worker (car essential) for I-Care Dom Care LTD.
Salary: £12.00-£17.10 an hour
Type: Permanant, part-time, full-time
Hours: 8-48 per week
Location: Newport/on the road
Benefits:
-
Company pension
-
Flexitime
-
Free parking
-
On-site parking
-
Paid training
-
Referral programme
You can apply here.
5. Duct Cleaning Operative for Microsolve Hygiene.
Salary: £22,000 - £22,200 a year
Type: permanent, full-time
Location: Newport
Benefits:
-
Company car
-
Paid training
-
Referral programme
You can apply here.
