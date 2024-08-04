If you are looking for a job, here are five roles based in Newport that you can apply for today with no experience.

1. Area night team member for Travelodge 

Salary: £11.44 - £12.58 an hour 

Type: Part-time 

Shifts: Night shifts 

Location: Newport NP20 

Benefits: 

  • Fun friendly environment. 

  • 50% discount on rooms plus food and drink, as well as friends and family discount. 

  • £50 Travelodge voucher on each work anniversary.

  • Pension scheme totalling 8% (employer contribution 3%).

  • Discounts off many high street retailers and mobile phone providers such as Vodafone.

  • Opportunities to develop into Management roles through our ‘Aspire Programme’.

Responsibilities: 

  • Welcoming the guests and checking them into the hotel. 

  • walking the corridors at regular intervals and you may have to deal with things like noise complaints and evictions. 

  • Setting up the hotel for the next day.  

  • Preparing the housekeeping trolleys. 

  • Prepping for the breakfast service.  

  • Serving behind the bar at times. 

  • You can apply here.

2. Parcel Sorter/Delivery Driver for MCL Logistics 

Salary: not specified. 

Type: Part-time 

Shifts: Night shifts 

Location: Newport 

Benefits: 

  • Life insurance 

  • Competitive salary 

  • Opportunities for career progression within the recycling industry 

  • Training provided to enhance sorting skills

Responsibilities: 

  • Sortation of parcels 

  • Inspect materials to identify and remove contaminants 

  • Operate machinery and equipment used in the sorting process 

  • Maintain a clean and organised work area

  • Follow health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe working environment 

  • Helping load drivers' vans 

Experience: 

  • No prior experience required; training will be provided 

  • Warehouse experience: one year (preferred) 

  • Driving licence (preferred) 

  • Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment 

  • Attention to detail and ability to differentiate between various materials 

  • Physical stamina to stand for extended periods and lift moderate weights 

3. Delivery Drivers for CLS Ltd

Salary: £144.80-£158 a day 

Type: Permanant, full-time 

Location: Newport 

Benefits:  

  • Casual dress 

  • On-site parking 

  • Paid training 

  • If you do not have a vehicle, you can hire one with them at reduced rates including insurance.  

  • Guaranteed daily rate £158 plus for large vehicle owner routes 

  • Guaranteed pay £144.80 per day plus for small vehicle hirer routes. 

  • Performance-based bonuses up to £25.00 per day available. 

What they are looking for: 

  • You have held a UK or EU driving license for a minimum of 2 years (required) 

  • No more than 6 driving penalty points on your licence 

  • Able or happy to work as Self-employed 

  • You can apply here.  

4. Community Care Worker (car essential) for I-Care Dom Care LTD.

Salary: £12.00-£17.10 an hour 

Type: Permanant, part-time, full-time 

Hours: 8-48 per week 

Location: Newport/on the road 

Benefits: 

  • Company pension 

  • Flexitime 

  • Free parking 

  • On-site parking 

  • Paid training 

  • Referral programme 

You can apply here.  

5. Duct Cleaning Operative for Microsolve Hygiene.

Salary: £22,000 - £22,200 a year 

Type: permanent, full-time 

Location: Newport 

Benefits:  

  • Company car 

  • Paid training 

  • Referral programme 

You can apply here.

 