HELEN CONNORS, 40 of Ringland Circle, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237, Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on September 25, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAMERON NICHOLAS, 26, of New Court Lane, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire must pay £167 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on January 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADAM ALI, 31, of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4051 in Cwmbran on May 5, 2023.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

KATHRYN ANN COOMBES, 62, of Yellow Row, Old Furnace, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JENNIFER COX, 44, of Pennant Street, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on January 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAWN JONES, 67, of Bryn Terrace, Blaina must pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on January 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LISA WOODHOUSE, 54, of Nantgavenny Lane, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire Vale must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on January 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

YILMAZ KAYA, 45, of Chapel Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on January 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.