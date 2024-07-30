A CAR has recently been seized off Gwent's roads after the driver was caught speeding.
Officers from Gwent Police's operations unit caught the driver of the car speeding past their unmarked police car.
The driver then allegedly proceeded to pretend to ram his friend's car, who had been travelling just in front of the police vehicle.
The Ford has been seized, and the driver is set to be prosecuted.
