Tracey Murphy, 52, from Pontypool was arrested after being at the wheel of a Nissan Micra on Cambria Street in the Griffithstown area of the town.

She pleaded guilty to having 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The offence took place on April 18, Newport Magistrates' Court was told by prosecutor Michael Williams.

Murphy, of Charles Street, Griffithstown was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

The sentence was suspended after it was heard that there was a “real prospect of community rehabilitation”.

The defendant will have to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned from driving for three years.