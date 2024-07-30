Kings Street in Blaenavon, Pontypool, within the Torfaen county borough, is set to be closed from this Thursday for a period just under two months.

The road will be closed from 8am Thursday, August 1 until 5pm on Friday, September 27.

According to signs placed at either end of the street, the road will be closed from 5pm until 8am overnight each day.

The closure is due to some planned "essential works" from Cone Masters Limited and will involve a full road closure.

Blaenavon Cllr Nick Horler has reassured locals on social media that accessed will be maintained for residents throughout the closure, and that any changes will be updated on the council's weekly roadworks report online.

The works are one of series of many taking place in the Torfaen county borough this month.

To find out more about the current road closures and works, you can go to their website here.