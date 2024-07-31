Mamu's Chai, located on Chepstow Road in Maindee, Newport, is set to open its doors at the end of August, selling a range of café items with a South Asian twist.

Speaking to manager at the shop, Mohammed Waseem, the shop will specialise in South Asian street food and drinks.

Mamu's Chai in Maindee will open its doors at the end of August 2024 (Image: Mamu's Chai)

Mr Waseem, 34, said the café will sell "Kashmiri pink chai, karak chai, karak coffee, popular street food items such as pani puri and samosa chaat, curries such as butter chicken and achaari chicken, burgers and desserts, including cheesecake, kanafa and doughnuts."

Guests can expect to pay around £3.25 for drinks, while food prices will range from between £6 to £10.

Mamu's Chai shop front in Maindee (Image: Mamu's Chai)

The café will be geared towards families, as a kids corner will be set up where children can play on the café's chalk board and play with the toys included in the kids happy meals.

Mr Waseem added that the café is in the process of setting up an outdoor seating area with a rooftop terrace.

Mamu's Chai is scheduled to open at the end of August 2024.