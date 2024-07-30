Gwent Police responded to reports of a crash in Bryn Deri in Ebbw Vale around 6.25pm on Monday, July 29.

It is understood the crash involved one car and a tree.

A 57-year-old woman from the Brynmawr area was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Byrn Deri, Ebbw Vale, at around 6.25pm on Monday 29 July.

"Officers attended and the collision involved a car and a tree.

"A woman, 57, from the Brynmawr area was taken to hospital for treatment but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"The road was closed to allow for recovery of the car but has since reopened."