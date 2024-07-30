A WOMAN was taken to hospital following a crash in Ebbw Vale on Monday evening.
Gwent Police responded to reports of a crash in Bryn Deri in Ebbw Vale around 6.25pm on Monday, July 29.
It is understood the crash involved one car and a tree.
A 57-year-old woman from the Brynmawr area was taken to hospital for treatment.
Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
A statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Byrn Deri, Ebbw Vale, at around 6.25pm on Monday 29 July.
"Officers attended and the collision involved a car and a tree.
"A woman, 57, from the Brynmawr area was taken to hospital for treatment but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
"The road was closed to allow for recovery of the car but has since reopened."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel