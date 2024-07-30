Multiple fire crews were called to deal with the incident.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the single storey commercial garage in Hill Street, Rhymney, at around 4.45pm on Monday, July 29.

Crews and appliances from Ebbw Vale, Aberbargoed, Merthyr Tydfil, Caerphilly Stations attended the scene.

Four main jets and three water bowsers were called to help extinguish the fire.

Gwent Police and Natural Resources Wales also attended the scene.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have said that the structure is so unstable that "no further fire investigation will be possible", and the cause is "undetermined".

