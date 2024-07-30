Wildfire breaks out in grass area near popular Gwent pond

- A wildfire has broken out in a grass area near Keepers Pond in Blaenavon
- Fire crews are currently on scene and are making progress in bringing the fire under control
- The fire is spread across an approximately three-acre, remote mountainside area.
