Wildfire breaks out in grass area near popular Gwent pond

Wildifire breaks out near Keepers Pond in Blaenavon

By Sallie Phillips

  • A wildfire has broken out in a grass area near Keepers Pond in Blaenavon
  • Fire crews are currently on scene and are making progress in bringing the fire under control
  • The fire is spread across an approximately three-acre, remote mountainside area.

