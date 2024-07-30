Liam Collins, 36, of Pontypool has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Police had issued a re-appeal to find him on Monday, July 29, and confirmed he had been found and arrested at 11am on Tuesday, July 30.

Liam Collins, 36, from the Pontypool area, received a prison sentence of four months at Newport Magistrates’ Court in February for driving while disqualified.

He has links to the Cwmbran and Nantyglo areas, has reportedly recently been seen in Pontypool, and breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in July.

Officers believed he may be being helped by others, and would like to remind the public that assisting an offender is a criminal offence.

Gwent Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.